Filip Mareš and Jan Hloušek delivered one of the drives of their lives yesterday to claim their first Czech championship victory with first place on Agrotec Petronas Rally Hustopeče.

Backed by their national federation for a combined Czech and FIA European Rally Championship campaign, Mareš and Hloušek were fastest on four of the 10 stages in their Kresta Racing ŠKODA Fabia R5 to take the win.



Afterwards the ACCR Czech Rally Team driver said: “To everyone who helped us, thank you. It's a dream.”



Mareš and Hloušek will be back on ERC duty on Rally Poland from 28-30 June when they will chase ERC1 Junior Championship points.



Photo:Facebook.com/filipmaresrally

The post Big win for Czech ERC Junior crew appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.