Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy’s Callum Devine returns to the scene of “the biggest accident of my life” this week.
The Ford Fiesta Rally2 driver experienced mild concussion after the car-wrecking accident he suffered on Rally Liepāja last August.
With James Fulton co-driving Devine makes his comeback to the high-speed Latvian event fresh from scoring FIA European Rally Championship points on ORLEN 77th Poland last month.
“I had the biggest accident of my life there last year, I wrecked the car,” said Devine. “I’ve been there before and I have learned the hard way. We need to evaluate, watch the onboards and suss it all out just a wee bit better. At least we’re not going to Liepāja blind.”
