Miko Marczyk is on the move in the FIA European Rally Championship, beating Nikolay Gryazin to the fastest time on SS9 to close to within 5.7s of Mads Østberg in the battle for the final podium spot on Rally Hungary.

Marczyk, who turns 26 today, is fourth overall in his ORLEN Team Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, which is co-driven by Szymon Gospodarczyk.



“The feeling is very good, I'm happy,” said Marczyk. “It’s a good day for me, I just enjoy driving the car.”



Marczyk is competing in Hungary fresh from becoming Polish champion for the second time. The full set of tyres he’s using are his prize for being the highest-placed ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory driver after six rounds of the season.

ERC How Erdi Jr’s hopes of home ERC2 success ended 19 MINUTES AGO

ERC ERC ace Gryazin remains on top in Hungary but there are changes to the order AN HOUR AGO