Blue not pictured but Adielsson is still a Swede in ERC

Mattias Adielsson will continue to represent the Sweden National Team in the FIA European Rally Championship, even though he’s changed colours for this week’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

Adielsson has switched cars for the sealed-surface showcase, swapping his blue and yellow Saintéloc Junior Team-run Citroën C3 R5 for a Ford Fiesta R5, which is decked out in the colours of Czech squad Orsák Rally Sport, the outfit responsible for running Adielsson in Zlín.



The Sweden National Team is sixth in the ERC Nations’ Cup standings. Adielsson is testing in the Czech Republic tomorrow (Tuesday).



Photo:Facebook.com/mattias.adielsson.3

