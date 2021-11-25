Rally Islas Canarias rookie Anthony Fotia said advice from Yoann Bonato and Bonato’s co-driver Benjamin Boulloud was key to his double ERC success last weekend.

Fotia and co-driver Arnaud Dunand partnered Bonato and Boulloud in the French CHL Sport Auto team on the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.



While Fotia and Dunand were competing on the Las Palmas event for the first time, Bonato and Boulloud had experience from their run to second overall on Rally Islas Canarias in 2020 to count on.



Following his ERC3/ERC3 Junior victory double, French Renault Clio Rally4 driver Fotia said of Bonato and Boulloud: “They gave us a lot of help, all their advice was really important.”

