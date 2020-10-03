After three stages of Rally Fafe Montelongo, Bonato is in fifth place at the wheel of a Citroën C3 R5.



“The competition is good, the level is high and we have to make some progress to be in the front,” said Bonato. “It’s been a very difficult morning, very slippery and some parts with a lot of mud. Some parts are clean and you can drive very fast but some parts you have to go very slow because you can go off.”