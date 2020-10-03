Yoann Bonato is relishing the competition on his first FIA European Rally Championship start in 15 years.
After three stages of Rally Fafe Montelongo, Bonato is in fifth place at the wheel of a Citroën C3 R5.
“The competition is good, the level is high and we have to make some progress to be in the front,” said Bonato. “It’s been a very difficult morning, very slippery and some parts with a lot of mud. Some parts are clean and you can drive very fast but some parts you have to go very slow because you can go off.”
