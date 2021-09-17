Yoann Bonato and Benjamin Boulloud were uninjured in a high-speed crash on the 55th Azores Rallye this morning.

The French Gravel champions were sixth overall after two stages only to suffer a car-wrecking accident on Lagoa de São Brás.



“We were too much on the right on a jump, not on the right line,” the CHL Sport Auto Citroën driver said. “I couldn’t get back on the road, it sent us off, we took off, we rolled over a few times and hit the walls on both sides of the road. It’s a DNF for us now.”

