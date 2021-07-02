Yoann Bonato starts first on the opening leg of Rally Liepāja, round two of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

Bonato was 15th fastest on Thursday’s Welcome to Latvia! Qualifying Stage in his CHL Sport Auto Citroën C3 Rally2, which meant he was the last of the fastest 15 drivers to select his starting position for Friday’s action. He was left with no alternative other than to run at the front and will be forced to clear a line through the loose-surface gravel.



Norbert Herczig runs second on the road followed by Umberto Scandola, Erik Cais and Eerik Pietarinen, who finished third among the ERC contenders on Rally Liepāja last season.



ClickHEREfor the leg one start list.

