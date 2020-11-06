Yoann Bonato will chase FIA European Rally Championship points on Rally Hungary, one month after his starring run to second place on Rally Fafe Montelongo as a non-registered driver.
Bonato was in the lead battle with Alexey Lukyanuk and Iván Ares in Portugal. And having made a strong impression on that event, Bonato will continue at the wheel of his Michelin-equipped Citroën C3 R5, only this time as a points-scoring driver.
Of the challenge ahead, Bonato told ERC The Stage recently: “I can drive in different conditions, at the beginning of the season in France we have rain and mud. It will be difficult but we will try to do our best.”
