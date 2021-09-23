Rafael Botelho had double reason to celebrate when the FIA European Rally Championship visited his native Azores last week.

Not only did the São Miguel resident score outright ERC points on his first start in the series driving a Rally2 car, he also moved to the top of the Azorean championship standings.



Afterwards, the rising star said: “I am very happy, it was a difficult rally for me for the first time on these stages with the R5, but my co-driver, my team, everyone did a great job and I enjoyed it a lot and I enjoyed very much to drive this car.”



With Rui Raimundo alongside, Botelho drove his Škoda Fabia R5 to ninth overall, two positions behind fellow islander Luís Rego.



Rego said: “We are happy, it was a good result for our championship and it’s always a pleasure to be here and have this big event back, it’s amazing.”

