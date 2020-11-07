Somaschini, from Italy, aggravated an old shoulder injury during last night’s event-opening Rabócsiring superspecial.



Although she was able to complete the stage and return to service in Nyíregyháza, she’ll be a non-starter when the rally resumes this morning.



“Unfortunately, during the night the pain in the shoulder got worse and we are forced to retire,” said the 26-year-old, who is using her ERC bid to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis, a condition affecting the lungs and digestive system that she suffers from, through her #CorrerePerUnRespiro (Race for a Breath) campaign.



“You know I'm not a person who gives up easily, it's not the first time this happens to me but, in this case, I would have 15 special tests to face and the risk is to make the situation worse. The mood is pretty low, the preparation for such a race is really challenging and not taking part in the race is frustrating, but I have no alternative. Last night I woke up to take the painkiller and when I turned on the phone, a message appeared on the first social network that I inadvertently opened: "sometimes you win, sometimes you learn". I really want to believe that, this time too, nothing happens by chance.”



Rachele Somaschini’s Race for a Breath (#CorrerePerUnRespiro)



Rachele Somaschini will use her first ERC adventure to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis, a condition affecting the lungs and digestive system that she suffers from, through her #CorrerePerUnRespiro (Race for a Breath) campaign



The Italian Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS FFC (Foundation for Research on Cystic Fibrosis Onlus) promotes, selects and finances advanced research projects to improve the duration and quality of life of patients and to definitively defeat cystic fibrosis. Recognised by MIUR as a promoter of scientific research on the disease, it makes use of a network of 900 researchers and the work of over 140 delegations and support groups.



#CorrerePerUnRespiro is an awareness campaign created by Rachele Somaschini that combines her passion for motorsport with what is most dear to her: raising awareness of cystic fibrosis and supporting its research.



Those who wish to make a donation can do so by bank transfer to:



Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS

IBAN IT 27E0 2008 1171 8000 1021 34939

Reference: #CorrerePerUnRespiro