Brazzoli makes ERC move in Polo

Reigning FIA RGT champion Enrico Brazzoli will make his FIA European Rally Championship debut in 2020.

The Italian, who is also a two-time ERC Historic class title-winner, has yet to announce his full programme for the remainder of the season, but will contest Rally di Roma Capitale in a PA Racing-run Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 with backing from Allianz.



“It's great to go back to racing, we can't wait, and it's nice to do it on Italian roads with the Polo R5 that Alessandro Perico's PA Racing has made available to us,” said Brazzoli, who won the FIA RGT title driving an Abarth 124 rally. “An unexpected surprise for us, while waiting for the world championship to start again and understand what races we could do, we signed up for the ERC with the opportunity to focus our efforts on this championship.”



The vastly experienced Maurizio Barone, who has made 49 starts at ERC level, will co-drive Brazzoli.

