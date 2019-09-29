BREAKING NEWS: Al-Attiyah wins Cyprus Rally as Ingram takes vital ERC podium

Nasser Al-Attiyah has won the Cyprus Rally for a record sixth time, finishing ahead of local favourite Simos Galatariotis and ERC points leader Chris Ingram, who took a vital third place.

“I am really happy to win here. This is one of the favourite rallies for us,” said Al-Attiyah.



“This year was a great year: nine rallies, nine wins. I‘m really quite happy for this performance. Thank you for the team, for Matthieu [Baumel, co-driver], to compete here in Cyprus and in the European Championship is really amazing because all the top drivers are here racing each other.”



Behind Galatariotis (Petrolina Racing Team), Ingram scored a vital podium that extends his championship lead over Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies), who finished fifth, and Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Junior Team), who retired from second place with three stages to go with a technical issue.

