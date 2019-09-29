BREAKING NEWS: Alonso wins the ERC2 title* in heroic Cyprus drive

Juan Carlos Alonso has secured the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 production class title* with a round to spare in a heroic drive.

Alonso’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X lost its brakes on the very first stage of the morning and carried the problem to the end of the rally, spending most of the day in only first gear with zero stopping power available from the brake pedal.



Despite his issues, fourth place was enough to mathematically secure the title with one round still remaining.



“It’s only about surviving. I need to say thanks to my co-driver, to my family, who support me in the first place,” said a relieved Alonso.



“It’s a very rough weekend for us. We manage with the problem of the brake until the end.



“It’s a dream, you know. We start the season in Azores with a victory and to be here is the prize of all the year of competition and commitment. We are very, very, very happy!”



*Subject to confirmation of results by the FIA

