BREAKING NEWS: Basso takes his 19th ERC win Rally di Roma Capitale

Giandomenico Basso has scored his 19th FIA European Rally Championship victory on Rally di Roma Capitale, resisting late pressure from Simone Campedelli.

Basso (Loran SRL) is now eighth on the all-time ERC win list, tied with rallying icon Walter Röhrl and four-time French national champion Bernard Béguin, who was runner-up in the 1980 ERC season.



A two-time ERC champion himself, Basso used his near two-decades of experience to hold off the challenge of Campedelli (Orange 1 M-Sport Rally Team), who scored a debut podium finish for the new M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5.



“I’m really happy, it was a really hard race. Thank you to Loran SRL and to my co-driver Lorenzo Granai,” said Basso.



Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) scored his second consecutive ERC1 Junior championship victory to keep his title hopes alive, beating championship leader Chris Ingram to the top spot, also finishing fifth overall.



Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology) scored his first ERC2 production class victory in his Abarth 124 Rally, also picking up his first Abarth Rally Cup win of the year after three consecutive podiums.



Ken Torn (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) continued his stunning form in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior, taking his third consecutive victory by beating Czech federation-backed driver Erik Cais.

