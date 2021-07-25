Double ERC champion Giandomenico Basso is now a double Rally di Roma Capitale winner following his sensational victory on Italy’s round of the FIA European Rally Championship ahead of Andrea Crugnola.

Basso moved ahead of his fellow Italian when Crugnola lost time with a damaged front-left tyre on SS8 and held firm at the front of the leaderboard in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo he shares with co-driver Lorenzo Granai. Norbert Herczig beat Efrén Llarena to third place by 0.3s in a thrilling final-stage decider.

