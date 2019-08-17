Breaking news: Delay drops Lukyanuk back

Alexey Lukyanuk’s campaign for victory on Barum Czech Rally Zlín has been set back by a puncture on stage eight, dropping over a minute to his FIA European Rally Championship rivals.

Saintéloc Junior Team’s leading driver had been second and battling Jan Kopecký (ŠKODA Motorsport) for victory until a front-left puncture delayed his progress on the Halenkovice test.



Lukyanuk is expected to slot into seventh place after the rest of the field comes through, his time loss likely to put him in between past ERC1 and ERC3 Junior champion Marijan Griebel and current ERC1 Junior contender Simon Wagner (Rallytechnology).

