The battle for the FIA European Rally Championship looks set to turn on its head with title leader Andreas Mikkelsen reporting that “it’s game over” at the finish of Rally Hungary’s third stage.
Mikkelsen started Rally Hungary with a 71-point advantage over Miko Marczyk and seemingly on course to become Norway’s first ERC champion.
However, his potential retirement keeps the title fight alive with 80 points still up for grabs on the remaining two events of the season.
“I think it’s game over for us,” Mikkelsen told ERC Radio’s Julian Porter at the end of SS3. “Halfway through the stage we had no power, no response and it got worse and worse. There is not so much we can do.”
More to follow…
However, his potential retirement keeps the title fight alive with 80 points still up for grabs on the remaining two events of the season.
“I think it’s game over for us,” Mikkelsen told ERC Radio’s Julian Porter at the end of SS3. “Halfway through the stage we had no power, no response and it got worse and worse. There is not so much we can do.”
More to follow…
ERC
ERC ace Llarena reveals funding fight
The post BREAKING NEWS: ERC champion-elect Mikkelsen in trouble on Rally Hungary appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Saturday on ERC Rally Hungary
ERC
Night rider Gryazin fastest on rallycross superspecial as ERC Rally Hungary begins