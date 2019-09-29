BREAKING NEWS: ERC title race takes shock twist as Lukyanuk retires

The race for the FIA European Rally Championship title has taken a breathtaking twist on the Cyprus Rally as both Alexey Lukyanuk and Łukasz Habaj encountered technical problems, which forced the former to retire.

Lukyanuk’s Saintéloc Junior Team-prepared Citroën C3 R5 ground to a halt just over a kilometre before the finish of Kapouras with an engine problem, costing him a near-certain second place and a chance to take the championship lead away from Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) heading to Hungary.



But the Russian rocket wasn’t the only title contender in trouble on Kapouras. Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) was nearly a minute off the pace with an electrical issue that affected throttle response and left him down on power.



A DNF for Lukyanuk promotes Ingram to the final podium place with two stages remaining, while Habaj remains fifth thanks to the Saintéloc man’s retirement.



Habaj’s position is still under question, however, with the Pole worried at stage end that the electrical issue afflicting his car may be terminal.



“We were trying to reset everything. We will see. Apparently right now it doesn’t seem to work. We will try to go through, but I don’t know. I have only 30% of throttle working and if I put more, it breaks up. I will see. Maybe we’ll be able to go through.”

