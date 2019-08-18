BREAKING NEWS: ERC3 Junior results adjusted, Llarena promoted to class victory

Efrén Llarena (Rallye Team Spain) has been promoted to first place in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, following a time adjustment for initial winner Jean-Baptiste Francheschi.

Franceschi and Llarena were separated by just four seconds heading to the final stage of the rally, with Llarena needing to beat Franceschi by 11.8s to score enough points to overhaul Ken Torn (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) for the title.



The last stage of the rally was red flagged for Martin Vlček’s stopped Hyundai and identical notional times were initially handed out, but Franceschi’s time was later adjusted again by the Clerk of the Course.



“Due to finding out new facts concerning the allocation of notional time to crew no. 42 in SS15…the Clerk of the Course after due deliberation decided to revise the original notional to the crew No. 42: new notional time of 15:23,9,” read a statement from the Clerk of the Course.



Llarena now provisionally finishes the ERC3 Junior season on 133 points, with Torn one behind on 132, though the decision is still subject to appeal.

