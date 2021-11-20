Jean-Baptiste is a double FIA European Rally Championship title winner** following his capture of the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior awards in his Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4.

With Anthony Gorguilo co-driving, Franceschi beat Pep Bassas to the ERC3 crown and Sami Pajari to the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior title as Anthony Fotia won both categories on Rally Islas Canarias.



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

