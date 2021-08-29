Jan Kopecký has claimed a record-extending ninth outright victory on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, round four of the FIA European Rally Championship.
He started the final stage trailing Erik Cais by 20.2s but took the win when his 22-year-old rival crashed out.
Cais and co-driver Jindřiška Žáková were uninjured but were visibly distraught after clambering out of their overturned Ford Fiesta Rally2 having coming so close to their maiden ERC victory.
Andreas Mikkelsen inherited second place with Filip Mareš moving up to third.
More to follow…
Breaking news! Kopecky wins ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin's Big 50 as Cais crashes
