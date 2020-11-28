Alexey Lukynuk is the winner of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, the Russian’s second title in three years and the first for the Saintéloc Junior Team*.
After missing out on the 2019 title in a final-stage decider on Rally Hungary, Lukyanuk made sure of a second crown on Rally Islas Canarias this afternoon at the wheel of a Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 R5 with co-driver Alexey Arnautov by his side.
*Subject to confirmation of the final results
