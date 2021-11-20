Alexey Lukyanuk moved to within one win of Carlos Sainz’s all-time record with a fourth victory on Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

Co-driven by fellow Russian Alexey Arnautov, Lukyanuk dominated the all-Tarmac counter from the start with an incredible tally of 16 stage bests out of a possible 17 to underline his sensational performance on board his Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 Rally2.



The Saintéloc Junior Team driver’s winning margin was 52.3s over Efrén Llarena, who beat Miko Marczyk to the runner-up spot in the provisional standings.

Ad

ERC Speedy Solans hits trouble on ERC Rally Islas Canarias AN HOUR AGO

ERC Morning round-up: No stopping Lukyanuk in ERC Rally Islas Canarias victory bid 4 HOURS AGO