Alexey Lukyanuk moved to within one win of Carlos Sainz’s all-time record with a fourth victory on Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
Co-driven by fellow Russian Alexey Arnautov, Lukyanuk dominated the all-Tarmac counter from the start with an incredible tally of 16 stage bests out of a possible 17 to underline his sensational performance on board his Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 Rally2.
The Saintéloc Junior Team driver’s winning margin was 52.3s over Efrén Llarena, who beat Miko Marczyk to the runner-up spot in the provisional standings.
