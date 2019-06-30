BREAKING NEWS: Lukyanuk scores first ERC win of 2019 in Poland

Defending champion Alexey Lukyanuk wrapped up his first FIA European Rally Championship victory of 2019 on PZM 76th Rally Poland, beating Hyundai Motorsport N’s young talent Jari Huttunen.

Lukyanuk endured a challenging rally, picking up two punctures in two days along with a minor damper issue on Saturday.



But he persevered and held his lead throughout, sealing victory over Huttunen.



"Finally! It feels fantastic we even did it in a proper way, having fun until the end. Thank you to the team, the sponsors and the fans for all the support," said an ecstatic Lukyanuk.



"We had so many stories behind the scenes for some of the stages. But now we are here. Yes!"



Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) still leads the championship standings, completing the podium positions.



Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) secured his maiden ERC1 Junior Championship victory in fourth place overall, having held third for much of the rally until a right-rear wheel broke on Sunday morning.



Aron Domżała (TGS Worldwide) completed the top five overall.

