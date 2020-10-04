Lukyanuk had been heading to a relatively comfortable win only to spin on the penultimate stage and hand the chasing Yoann Bonato and Iván Ares the chance to close up.



But Lukyanuk held his nerve through the rain-hit closing stage to win for a second time in this year’s ERC and extend his title advantage in the process.



Bonato beat Ares to second place in the absolute standings with Ares second of the ERC contenders with Grégoire Munster winning ERC1 Junior for the first time in a fine third place. Rallye Team Spain's Pep Baassas won ERC3 Junior for the first time, beating Ken Torn in a thrilling final stage.



More to follow...