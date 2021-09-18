Andreas Mikkelsen has won the 55th Azores Rallye following a thrilling battle that raged until the final stage of round five of the FIA European Rally Championship.
Driving a Toksport WRT-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo alongside co-driver Elliott Edmondson, MICHELIN-equipped Mikkeslen beat Dani Sordo for his second Azores victory by 14.8s.
“We had a good gap to Dani so I tried to be clever,” said Norwegian Mikkelsen. “We made the difference in the last two stages so I could ease off a little bit in [Sete Cidades]. We played it clever and big thank you to the team. Elliott did a great job, myself I am also happy. It was really great competition and it was fun to fight with Dani. It was a really nice weekend and we really enjoyed.”
Behind Sordo (Team MRF Tyres Hyundai i20 R5), Rallye Team Spain’s Eftén Llarena snatched a dramatic third place from Ricardo Moura (ARC Sport) after the home hero rolled on the final stage.
“I made a stupid mistake in a very tight corner, I clipped the inside and that’s how it is,” said a dejected Moura, who came home fourth.
ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk rounded out the top five ahead of Hyundai Rally Team Italia’s Umberto Scandola.
More to follow…
Photo:Chris Rawes/ERC Radio
BREAKING NEWS! Mikkelsen wins ERC 55th Azores Rallye
