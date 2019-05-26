BREAKING NEWS: Oliver Solberg wins in the ERC

Oscar Solberg has claimed a historic victory on Rally Liepāja, sealing a perfect debut in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship.

The 17-year-old son of 2003 world champion Petter Solberg led the rally from start to finish, claiming his 10th stage win on the event’s 13th and final test to finish 22.7 seconds ahead of Alexey Lukyanuk.



Lukyanuk’s second position for Saintéloc Junior Team earns him crucial points towards his ERC title defence after two non-finishes at the start of the year.



Mārtiņš Sesks finished a fine third overall and second in ERC Junior on his home event on his debut in an R5 car, while Chris Ingram is fourth overall following frantic late radiator repairs.

