Javier Pardo has claimed the FIA ERC2 Championship** at his first attempt with a dramatic sixth consecutive victory of the season for Suzuki Motor Ibérica.

Although the title was all but secured starting the final loop of four stages, Pardo was set to finish behind team-mate Joan Vinyes on Rally Islas Canarias only for Vinyes to retire on the penultimate stage with a broken gearbox and hand Pardo the rally win to boot.



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

