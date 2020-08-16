BREAKING NEWS: Solberg takes an ERC Rally Liepaja double

-

Eighteen-year-old Oliver Solberg and co-driver Aaron Johnston have won Rally Liepāja for the second year running having led the FIA European Rally Championship counter from the start in their Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

Mads Østberg and Torstein Eriksen placed second with Alexey Lukyanuk and Dmitry Eremeev in third.



But with Østberg and Eriksen not eligible for ERC points, Lukyanuk and Eremeev take second-place points and maintain their championship lead in their Pirelli-equipped, Saintéloc Junior Team-run Citroën C3 R5.

