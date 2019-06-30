BREAKING NEWS: Torn takes two in ERC3 with Poland win

Ken Torn continued his brilliant form in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship by taking his second ERC3 victory in as many rallies on PZM 76th Rally Poland, beating Sindre Furuseth.

Torn (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) took the lead on Saturday afternoon when Furuseth (Saintéloc Junior Team) lost time on stage eight and didn’t look back, building his advantage on leg two to win by 37.8s.



“I don’t remember the last time I pushed so hard. I had some big moments but we are happy and we are here,” said Torn, who drives a Pirelli-shod Ford Fiesta R2T.



Furuseth scored his third second place finish of the season in ERC3, handing him a narrow lead in the ERC3 Junior Championship standings after PZM 76th Rally Poland.

