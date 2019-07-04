Mattias Adielsson’s breakthrough podium in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship was just the result he needed following a tough start to the 2019 season.

The Sweden National Team driver need a strong result on PZM 76th Rally Poland to get his 2019 campaign back on track.



And he duly delivered, starting with a rapid performance in qualifying before he went on to finish second to Filip Mareš on what was only his third full event in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5.



“It’s amazing, we are P2 in ERC1 Junior in our third race,” said Adielsson. “We showed our pace from the qualifying and from the start of the rally. I needed this result so badly. For us it was very close to end in some of the stages because we have been pushing absolutely to the maximum to reach the podium. But if other drivers say they don’t have moments then they are liars!”

The post Breakthrough ERC Junior podium just what Adielsson needed appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.