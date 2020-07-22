Breen excited to lead ERC development mission for MRF Tyres

-

Craig Breen can’t wait for Rally di Roma Capitale to begin on Friday – because it will signal the continuation of the MRF Tyres’ development programme that he’s heading up in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Following considerable success in the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship that included nine titles, MRF Tyres is using its maiden ERC campaign to further develop its products on a wide range of surfaces with the highly experienced and talented Breen, a five-time ERC event winner and FIA World Rally Championship podium finisher, leading the charge.



“It’s my interest to get the best result possible and that’s the reason why we’ve entered the rally and entered the championship,” said Irishman Breen, 30. “But the absolute primary focus is on developing the tyre and making it as competitive as possible, which we will do. Rome will be a perfect opportunity to put a stopwatch on the tyre and see where we are in comparison with our competitors. It will definitely give us a lot of data going forward.”



Breen is combining his ERC campaign in a Hyundai i20 R5 with appearances for Hyundai Motorsport on selected events, including Sweden’s world championship counter earlier this season. But he’s also devoting significant time to development work with MRF Tyres.



“We started testing at the end of last year,” Breen explained. “This year, except for the lockdown, we had been testing quite extensively. We have done one rally in Finland for the Finnish championship and we got on the podium there. For sure, there are some exciting plans, a lot of work and a lot of testing. We hope to make the tyre better and better and prove the talent behind Team MRF Tyres and this challenge.”



Of his development role, Breen admits it’s a challenge that he’s relishing. “I am enjoying the development, it’s interesting. You learn a lot about how the tyre works.”



Finn Lindholm is also competing in the ERC for Team MRF Tyres with the young Finn also registered for ERC1 Junior at the wheel of a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



“It’s great to be back behind the wheel after a five-month break,” said Lindholm, who, like Breen, is a Rally Roma Capitale rookie. “I have had a chance to drive with the MRF tyre once before. It felt good considering it is on the beginning of its development. Craig is driving as the tyre manufacturers’ driver in the same rallies. It’s great that a really good professional driver drives the same tyre so I can compare my speed to him.”



Arun Mammen, MRF Tyres’ Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, added: “We are happy to see MRF Tyres progress to compete at the highest level of rallying in Europe with the European Rally Championship. We know that the road ahead is filled with challenges which we shall strive to overcome, but this is a start for us in this competitive arena.



“We at MRF Tyres along with our partners in this journey are committed to the development of our product and learning about our competition. After our success at the APRC level with our nine titles, it is natural for MRF Tyres to aim higher with the ERC. These are the next steps for us as India’s motorsport pioneers. I wish the team the best of luck for the 2020 season."

