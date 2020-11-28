Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle have been spearheading MRF Tyres’ development programme in the ERC this season. While they have regularly shown the pace required to set fastest stage times in their Hyundai i20 R5, their focus is solely on gathering tyre data.



And with the weather on Rally Islas Canarias changing frequently, Breen and the expert engineers at Team MRF Tyres have managed to gather significant data and information required for ongoing development.



“The conditions were very challenging today with some parts of the stages being wet and some being dry,” Breen said following Friday’s opening leg. “It would change so quickly which meant getting the right set-up was a difficult task.



“That meant that we turned our attention to getting data for the tyres. This is the first time that [Team MRF Tyres] have rallied on Gran Canarias and, for us, testing and getting data for the development for MRF Tyres is more important than an outright result.



“[Saturday] looks like the weather will be difficult to predict as well. We will continue to concentrate on our program of data collection.”



Breen and Nagle start leg one in P15, the final points-paying position. They underlined the potential of their MRF Tyres with the third fastest time on SS7.