Co-driven by fellow Irishman Paul Nagle, Breen is third overall for Team MRF Tyres, 15.0s behind leading the leading Norwegian duo of Andreas Mikkelsen and Ola Fløene.



“The first two stages were not so good but the final two were quite good,” said the Hyundai i20 R5 driver. “I had a spin on the second stage and on the first one I stalled the car. I lost 15 seconds there and maybe six seconds with the spin. Without those we would be leading the rally. The key this afternoon will be to make no mistakes. I am quite happy with the balance of the car and I am hoping this afternoon will be even better.”