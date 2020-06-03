ERC

Breen, Lukyanuk next to star on ERC The Stage

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

With 14 ERC wins and one FIA European Rally Championship title between them, Craig Breen and Alexey Lukyanuk are the latest top duo to guest on ERC The Stage.

The live talk show from ERC promoter Eurosport Events is co-hosted by Chris Rawes and Julian Porter with episode three streaming from 18h30 CET today (Wednesday) on ERC’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

While Lukyanuk is preparing for his second season in a Saintéloc Junior Team-run Citroën C3 R5, Breen joins Team MRF Tyres to drive a Hyundai i20 R5.

ERC3 Junior recruit Nikolai Landa is this week’s ERC Newcomer, while double ERC Junior title winner Marijan Griebel will be making an appearance.

ERC The Stageis available at:
Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/
orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC

The post Breen, Lukyanuk next to star on ERC The Stage appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

