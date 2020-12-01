Breen scored stage wins and challenged for podium finishes in his MRF Tyres-equipped Hyundai i20 R5 over the course of the five-event campaign.



“I would like thank the organisers and volunteers at this rally and all throughout the ERC season,” said the Irishman, who was co-driven by Paul Nagle. “I would also like to thank everyone at Team MRF Tyres. This is the first time MRF Tyres has competed at the top level in Europe and the commitment and development of the product has been impressive. We should all be proud.”



Breen missed out on a top 10 finish on Rally Islas Canarias by half a second but insisted afterwards that tyre development must always come first.



“It has been a challenging rally,” said Breen. “The changeable weather made it harder. Getting data for Team MRF Tyres in our development programme was important today. It is difficult to ever get a test that is wet, muddy and dry and the chance to get data becomes the most important aspect.



“We had some really good stages in the rally. I really enjoyed the Gáldar stage and reminded me of stages back in Ireland. My favourite rallying roads.”