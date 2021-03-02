Craig Breen, a five-time FIA European Rally Championship event winner, impressed on his return to the sport’s top tier when the all-new Arctic Rally Finland Powered by CapitalBox took place last weekend.

Breen finished a strong fourth overall for the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team, while Oliver Solberg impressed on his World Rally Car debut in seventh overall, 92 days after he won the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship.



Esapekka Lappi, the 2014 ERC champion, won the World Rally Championship 2 category ahead of 2021 ERC title contender Andreas Mikkelsen and Nikolay Gryazin, who won the ERC1 Junior Championship in 2018.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport