Březík beats ERC3 title contenders in Zlín qualifying

Adam Březík used his local knowledge to great effect on the Qualifying Stage of Barum Czech Rally Zlín, going fastest of the FIA ERC3 Championship runners and ahead of a trio of ERC3 Junior title contenders.

Former downhill mountain biker Březík was 0.478s ahead of Jean-Baptiste Franceschi, who topped the Qualifying Stage times amongst the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship runners.



Driving an Orsak Rally Sport-prepared M-Sport Ford Fiesta R2T, Franceschi was 0.688s up on ACCR Czech Rally Team’s Erik Cais, who also competes in a Pirelli-shod Fiesta R2T.



The first of three contenders for the ERC3 Junior title went fourth quickest, as Sindre Furuseth (Saintéloc Junior Team) went only 0.025s slower than Cais in his Peugeot 208 R2.



Peugeot Rally Academy’s Yohan Rossel, who competes in the senior ERC3 category, split Furseth and ERC3 Junior points leader Ken Torn (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) in fifth place.



Torn needs only 18 points in the ERC3 Junior classification this weekend to guarantee himself the spoils and the pair of ERC1 Junior prize drives in R5 machinery next year.



Behind seventh-fastest Florian Bernardi, the last of the ERC3 Junior title contenders, Efrén Llarena (Rally Team Spain), was eighth quickest, 2.184s off Březík’s benchmark.



Czech pair Jan Talaš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) and Petr Semerád (GO+CARS GO+Eauto) completed the top 10 ERC3 runners.



Photo: Chris Rawes

