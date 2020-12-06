After finishing third on his debut in the Pirelli-supported class on Rally Hungary, the Norwegian matched that result on Rally Islas Canarias after he recovered from damaging his Renault Clio RSR Rally5’s steering on the opening loop.



“After a long and challenging weekend we ended up in third place also in this race,” said the 20-year-old, who is co-driven by Veronica Engan. “We learned a lot, now we look forward to next year.”