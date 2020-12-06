Ola Jr Nore’s second ERC3 Junior podium in as many starts underlined the Toksport WRT driver’s potential and enabled him to secure fourth place in the final standings.
After finishing third on his debut in the Pirelli-supported class on Rally Hungary, the Norwegian matched that result on Rally Islas Canarias after he recovered from damaging his Renault Clio RSR Rally5’s steering on the opening loop.
“After a long and challenging weekend we ended up in third place also in this race,” said the 20-year-old, who is co-driven by Veronica Engan. “We learned a lot, now we look forward to next year.”
