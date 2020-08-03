Bring on the gravel: Battistolli gets set for next ERC challenge

-

ERC newcomer Alberto Battistolli will swap the asphalt of Rally di Roma Capitale for the gravel of Rally Liepāja when he resumes his FIA European Rally Championship campaign this month (14-16 August).

Battistolli, who turned 23 on the final day of Rally di Roma Capitale, is contesting the ERC1 Junior Championship in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo run by Delta Rally.



In what was a rare start on asphalt and only his second appearance in the latest-specification Fabia in Rome, the ACI Team Italia driver achieved his goal of finishing and building his experience but has now set his sights on more progression in Latvia.



“We managed to get to the finish and I am very happy because we improved stage after stage so we need to keep up the good work for the next races, I would like to say this is just the beginning,” said Battistolli, the son of Historic rally ace Luigi ‘Lucky’ Battistolli. “I learned a lot and on Sunday the roads were wider so I could gain more confidence with the car. I tried to understand better the behaviour, I tried to stiffen the suspension, I tried a different set-up in order to learn what the car will do so it was very important for me.



“We have gravel next and on gravel I am more confident but in Latvia the average speed will be very high and it will be a learning point for me.”

