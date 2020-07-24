Bring on the speed: Mayr-Melnhof ready for a faster ERC Fiesta

-

Niki Mayr-Melnhof is preparing to start his first full season in the FIA European Rally Championship at the wheel of an even faster Ford.

The former Austrian champion has upgraded to M-Sport’s Ford Fiesta R5 MkII for 2020 and has high hopes for his new challenger.



“We are anticipating there is a good change made and for sure it will be faster,” said Mayr-Melnhof. “The main thing is the engine, there is much more power in the low revs, [compared] with the old car. The centre of gravity is much, much lower the steering is a big advantage.



“I drove a World Rally Car five or six years ago and the steering seems very similar to a World Rally Car. There are a lot of small changes which add up to better car, more drivable and easier to drive. We also hope it’s quicker.”



As well as testing in Italy on Tuesday, Mayr-Melnhof has tested and rallied in Hungary and Czech Republic ahead of the new ERC season.



“We still got a bit to do set-up wise but we’re going to work with an engineer from M-Sport who is going to come out for the rally and squeeze out the last potential of the car,” said the Drift Company Rally Team driver. “I will also try to squeeze myself as much as possible but I’m really happy to be back, to bring a good show and have fun out there.”

