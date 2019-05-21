Dominik Brož has thanked his partners and the Czech federation for making possible his return to FIA ERC3 Junior Championship action on Rally Liepāja.

Brož was absent from Rally Islas Canarias but is back in action in the ACCR Czech Rally Team Peugeot 208 R2 he shares with co-driver Petr Tĕšínský.



“After missing Rally Islas Canarias due to logistical reasons, I am very happy that we will start Rally Liepāja,” said Brož, who has competed in the Pirelli-backed ERC3 Junior since 2016. I must say big thanks to my partners and the Czech federation for making this possible. There are very nice stages in Latvia and we will try again to do our best.”



Brož will be chasing his first Rally Liepāja finish after falling short on his two previous appearances.

The post Broz happy to be back in ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.