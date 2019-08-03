Broz looks to ERC future

Domink Brož has confirmed his absence from his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship later this month, saving his limited funds to build up to a full-time return in 2019 instead.

An ERC3 Junior regular in recent seasons, Brož has made just two starts in the championship in 2019. However, he went off the road on both the Azores Rallye in March and May’s Rally Liepāja and was restricted to the role of mechanic for category rival Jan Talaš on last month’s Rally di Roma Capitale.



“I rent my car in Czech Republic and I don’t start in Barum to save my money for next season,” said Brož.



Although Brož will be missing from the Barum Czech Rally Zlín entry, a large ERC3 Junior contingent is expected for the all-asphalt event from 16-18 August.

