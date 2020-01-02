Brynildsen is title-winning Toksport’s first 2020 ERC signing

Eyvind Brynildsen has been announced as Toksport WRT’s first signing for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

The talented Norwegian joins a team on a high after it guided Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock to the ERC’s top prize in 2019.



“I am happy to announce that I will drive a ŠKODA Fabia Evo during the ERC 2020 season from Toksport WRT,” Brynildsen wrote on Facebook.



Experienced Austrian Ilka Minor will co-drive Brynildsen, who has made four starts at European championship level. Fourth place on the 2018 EKO Acropolis Rally remains his best result in the ERC, although he has challenged for podium finishes in the past and will be among the title contenders in 2020.



ERC 2020 fires up on the Azores Rallye from 26-28 March.



Photo:Facebook.com/toksportwrt/

