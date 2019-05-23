Eyvind Brynildsen starts Rally Liepāja tomorrow 222 days after a spectacular crash on the final afternoon of the 2018 edition of the Latvian event ended his hopes of a top-three finish.

The Norwegian crashed out at high-speed on a right-hander while chasing Fredrik Åhlin and Fabian Kreim for third place. Although Brynildsen and co-driver Ilka Minor climbed out of their wrecked Autotek Motorsport Ford Fiesta R5 physically unharmed, it was a devastating end to their challenge.



But despite the severity of the accident, Brynildsen insists it’s been the last thing on his mind as he prepares for his third outing in a Toksport WRT ŠKODA Fabia R5. “It’s strange but when I started my first rally in February I didn’t have any thoughts about it and I don’t think about it now,” said Brynildsen. “I was just pushing a bit too hard and that ended up in a crash. Normally I am not doing it but every four or five years I’m doing a mistake like that.”



Rally Liepāja is the first of four FIA European Rally Championship events Brynildsen is planning to contest in 2019 with Rally Poland, the Cyprus Rally plus one further event also under consideration. He prepared for the Latvian contest with a one-day test on Wednesday.



“We used the test like a warm-up so I didn’t do many changes, I just kept driving, driving, driving to get the seat time,” Brynildsen explained. “It’s about learning the car but I’m not a driver who will complain it’s a new car that we have to learn. I’m experienced now, 30 years old with 50 starts in the world championship, a few starts in the ERC. It’s four wheels, a steering wheel and a gear shift.”

The post Brynildsen’s back on ERC duty 222 days after monster crash appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.