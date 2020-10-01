Albert von Thurn und Taxis might not have competed in the FIA European Rally Championship since the season-opening Rally di Roma Capitale, but that doesn’t mean he’s sat on the sidelines.

In fact, the German GT racer turned ERC regular has tackled four events in recent weeks, three in Czech Republic and one in Italy, with several strong performances along the way.



Armed with plenty of useful experience, he’s back on ERC duty on Rally Fafe Montelongo from tomorrow (Friday) at the wheel of his Baumschlager Rallye & Racing Škoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo. Austrian Bernhard Ettel will co-drive.