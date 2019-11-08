Bútor honoured by ERC Hungary chance

Róbert Bútor has described his priority status for his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship as a big honour.

A multiple class winner in his homeland, Bútor officially retired from full-time driving at the end of the 2013 season but contests a handful of events each season, including Rally Hungary, which he’ll contest in a ŠKODA Fabia R5.



“I have already confirmed many times, since I retired, that I do not intend to live up to anyone’s expectation, I do not want to feel being stressed or prove anything. Now I put pressure on myself with this priority, because there is qualification here, choosing the starting number, and it is obviously no joke anymore. I do my best not to bring discredit upon anyone, nor the promoter or myself. I trust that we can live with the opportunity, even if we have less experience on Tarmac with the ŠKODA.



“We have only raced once on Tarmac with it, and it already happened two years ago. Last year’s race in Nyíregyháza was very tough, too, due to the conditions, there was fog, rain and darkness. This year we expect the same. Moreover, the race will last from 8am to 10pm for three days, so it will be very long and difficult. There are three new stages, and my goal is to improve and learn. This is surely the toughest race of the year.”



Bútor proved he’s lost none of his speed by winning the Veszprém Rally earlier in the year.

