ERC

By royal command: Stars line up for ERC The Stage online talk show

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Rallying royalty will join ERC The Stage tonight when Germany’s Albert von Thurn und Taxis appears on the online talk show from the FIA European Rally Championship.

The 12th Prince of Thurn and Taxis has been an ERC regular since 2017 and will continue his transition from GT racing to rallying in 2020.

Joining him in the virtual studio is Austrian Niki Mayr-Melnhof, another ex-GT driver continuing his ERC adventure this season, having won his national title in 2018. Mayr-Melnhof is due to start his campaign on the all-asphalt Rally di Roma Capitale, which is scheduled to take place from 24-26 July.

And there will be a third guest joiningERC The Stageall the way from South America, the reigning ERC2 champion Juan Carlos Alonso. Prior to lockdown, the Argentine was aiming to step up to Rally2 level for 2020 and will be using his appearance onERC The Stageto update fans on how his plans stand.

Rachele Somaschini will also be appearing as theERC Newcomerwith the Italian preparing to reveal an exciting tweak to her maiden FIA European Rally Championship campaign. Somaschini will also be promoting #CorrerePerUnRespiro, which aims to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis.

Presented by ERC Radio reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes, episode five ofERC The Stagewill also include a recap of the stories that have made the headlines on FIAERC.com recently.

Available on the ERC’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel,ERC The Stagewill be streamed at 18h30 CET today (Wednesday).

Guests onERC The Stageso far have included 2019 European champions Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock, Craig Breen and Alexey Lukyanuk and Erik Cais and Efrén Llarena.

ERC The Stagewill be available at:

Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/
orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC

ERC

Statement from Eurosport Events regarding ERC Rally Liepaja

19 HOURS AGO

The post By royal command: Stars line up for ERC The Stage online talk show appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

ERC pays tribute to Martin Holmes

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
ERC

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale to be driven flat out even without the Ostia superspecial

YESTERDAY AT 08:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

ERC

Statement from Eurosport Events regarding ERC Rally Liepaja

19 HOURS AGO
ERC

ERC pays tribute to Martin Holmes

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
ERC

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale to be driven flat out even without the Ostia superspecial

YESTERDAY AT 08:00
ERC

Entries open, supplementary regulations published for ERC Rally Liepaja

YESTERDAY AT 19:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rally Canaries

Highlights: ERC Rally Islas Canarias

00:03:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG2_STE

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

BREEN SS10

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG1_WEB

00:01:11
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer set to launch hardcourt campaign at Rogers Cup

01/08/2017 AT 23:04
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleStatement from Eurosport Events regarding ERC Rally Liepaja
Next articleScotland call off T20 international v Australia