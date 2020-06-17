-

Rallying royalty will join ERC The Stage tonight when Germany’s Albert von Thurn und Taxis appears on the online talk show from the FIA European Rally Championship.

The 12th Prince of Thurn and Taxis has been an ERC regular since 2017 and will continue his transition from GT racing to rallying in 2020.



Joining him in the virtual studio is Austrian Niki Mayr-Melnhof, another ex-GT driver continuing his ERC adventure this season, having won his national title in 2018. Mayr-Melnhof is due to start his campaign on the all-asphalt Rally di Roma Capitale, which is scheduled to take place from 24-26 July.



And there will be a third guest joiningERC The Stageall the way from South America, the reigning ERC2 champion Juan Carlos Alonso. Prior to lockdown, the Argentine was aiming to step up to Rally2 level for 2020 and will be using his appearance onERC The Stageto update fans on how his plans stand.



Rachele Somaschini will also be appearing as theERC Newcomerwith the Italian preparing to reveal an exciting tweak to her maiden FIA European Rally Championship campaign. Somaschini will also be promoting #CorrerePerUnRespiro, which aims to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis.



Presented by ERC Radio reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes, episode five ofERC The Stagewill also include a recap of the stories that have made the headlines on FIAERC.com recently.



Available on the ERC’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel,ERC The Stagewill be streamed at 18h30 CET today (Wednesday).



Guests onERC The Stageso far have included 2019 European champions Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock, Craig Breen and Alexey Lukyanuk and Erik Cais and Efrén Llarena.



ERC The Stagewill be available at:



Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/

orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC

ERC Statement from Eurosport Events regarding ERC Rally Liepaja 19 HOURS AGO

The post By royal command: Stars line up for ERC The Stage online talk show appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC pays tribute to Martin Holmes YESTERDAY AT 10:00