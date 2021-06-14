Alejandro Cachón is still trying to convince himself that his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship debut on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland later this week (June 18-20) is for real, such is the enormity of the opportunity he’s earned.

The 21-year-old steps up to the Pirelli-supported young driver category with Rallye Team Spain as his prize for winning the Beca Júnior R2 title in his homeland last season. He will follow in the wheel tracks of two previous prize winners, Efrén Llarena and Pep Bassas in stepping up to the European championship.



With Alejandro López co-driving, Cachón will also be eligible for ERC3 points and his progress driving a RaceSeven-run Peugeot 208 Rally4 on Pirelli tyres will be keenly followed as he embarks on his first season of international competition.



“Poland is the first destination for our programme in the ERC with Rallye Team Spain,” said Cachón. “We have plenty of work to do but we will make the most of the opportunity and I can’t wait to start on the stages. After many months of waiting for this moment I still don’t believe it’s happening.”



Cachón got his first taste of Poland’s gravel roads during a one-day test today (Monday). “We’ve had the first contact with this kind of stages and the feeling has been amazing! We’ll have to make perfect pacenotes to feel the confidence you need if you want to show your skills in this unique rally.”

ERC Finn Pajari ready to fly in ERC3 Junior 7 HOURS AGO

ERC Breen’s double mission in ERC 9 HOURS AGO